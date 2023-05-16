TDP, Jana Sena lack credibility, says Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went hammer and tongs against the TDP and Jana Sena stating that the two parties have no guts to contest all 175 seats independently but are trying to forge alliances for political survival. TDP will not get even second place in the next elections, he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Nizampatnam on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the TDP president Chandrababu Naidu only knows about backstabbing, political alliances, conspiracies and gimmicks while his foster son Pawan Kalyan dances to his tunes parroting the septuagenarian’s words and willing to make new political alliances and grant divorces at will, he said.

Describing the Jana Sena chief as a wholesale package star, he said the actor who was defeated in two constituencies is conducting stop-gap political meetings between his shooting schedules. Like the TDP chief, his foster son too has no guts to put up candidates in all 175 constituencies for his party, he further said.

TDP and Jana Sena have no political credibility at all as Chandrababu remembers SCs, STs, BCs and minorities only at the time of elections while Pawan Kalyan plays second fiddle to Naidu as part of their political match fixing, he said sarcastically. Aided by friendly media, they are waging a war against the people and not against Jagan, he said, appealing to the people to be wary of their cunning designs.

“The TDP chief never gets tired of claiming he made Prime Ministers and Presidents. But, when we think of his 14-year rule, not even a single welfare scheme comes to our mind. Instead, he is remembered only for his backstabbing and cheating nature,” the Chief Minister remarked.

“As Opposition leader, I built my house at Tadepalli and as Chief Minister, I am living there. But Chandrababu built his palace at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad when he was in power and is now living there after losing the elections. His foster son is also not willing to stay in the State. What good will they do to the people except pursuing the policy of loot, stash and devour?” he asked, urging the people to mark the difference between YSRCP and the Opposition parties.