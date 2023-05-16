CBI questions Avinash men, serves notices

The CBI questioned three supporters of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy at the CBI office in Koti in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Though the CBI is to question Avinash, he did not come to the office stating that he had other engagements.

The CBI questioned Simhadripuram mandal vice-president Srikanth Reddy, Ravindra Reddy and Naga Visweswara Reddy from Vemula mandal in the YSR district. The CBI summoned all the three leaders of the YSR Congress, who are closely associated with the MP.

Sources say that the CBI had questioned the three people and collected information from them on the day of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. The officials are checking the facts with the statement of the Kadapa MP with the statements of his supporters.

Meanwhile, the CBI went to the house of Avinash Reddy in Hyderabad and served a notice to him asking him to come for questioning on May 19. As the MP wrote back to them stating that he is unable to attend the questioning on Tuesday, the CBI asked the MP to attend the questioning on May 19.

The officials also visited Avinash Reddy’s house in Pulivendula. The officials have reportedly calculated the time that would take for anyone to reach Vivekananda Reddy’s house from Avinash Reddy’s house. The CBI officials also inspected the house and its surroundings for reasons not known.