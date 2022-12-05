TDP MP to raise AP failures in Lok Sabha

TDP MP, K Rammohan Naidu, on Monday said that he would expose the failures of the YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh during the winter session of the Parliament. The winter session is scheduled to begin on December 7.

The MP said that the YSR Congress government had failed to get Central funds for various schemes and development programmes during the last three years. He also blamed the ruling party for its failure to get the special category status to the state, which was one of the key promises of the party in the 2019 general election.

He alleged that the State government was diverting the funds given to the state by the Centre and alleged that the entire state exchequer is empty under the YSR Congress rule. He also expressed concern over the increasing debt burden on the state and said that the government was borrowing beyond the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limits.

Rammohan Naidu accused the YSR Congress government of targeting the opposition party leaders and foisting false cases against them. He said he would raise the issue of false cases during the winter session and seek the intervention of the Union Home Ministry into the police excess in the state.

The TDP MP said that the YSR Congress leaders across the state were resorting to heavy corruption and criminal activities. These activities were being supported by the state police, he alleged. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were encouraging illegal mining in the state and the natural resources were being exploited.

The YSR Congress leaders were also getting their personal and business works done in Delhi rather than working for the state. He expressed confidence that the Parliament would take note of the failures and excesses of the State government and keep a check on both the government and the ruling party.