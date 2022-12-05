Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi spitting venom on Govt, says Botsa

Minister for Education, Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that two major media houses in Andhra Pradesh were spitting venom on the state government and the ruling YSR Congress.

Speaking to media persons, Botsa alleged that Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi were spreading false reports against the government and the YSR Congress. He wondered why the two media houses were carrying out a campaign against the government and the ruling party.

The Minister said that people have voted the YSR Congress Party to power in the 2019 elections giving them a historic mandate of 151 MLAs in the house of 175. Despite that, the media houses were not accepting the government like the opposition TDP, the minister said.

Botsa advised the two media houses to declare them as the mouthpieces of the opposition Telugu Desam Party. He said that these media houses and some other houses were leading a false campaign against the YSR Congress and the State government to get political benefit to the TDP.

The Minister said that they have carried out a similar campaign against the YSR Congress during the 2019 general election. However, he asserted that people did not buy their lies during the election. He asserted that people were not buying those lies even now.

The Minister claimed that the YSR Congress would wrest the power with even more seats as the government was implementing the direct cash benefit programmes despite the Covid 19 pandemic. He said that people across the state have received some or the other benefit from the government during the last three and a half years.

He discounted the media campaign against the government and advised those media houses to have some sense before publishing false reports. People were cross checking their reports with social media, the Minister said.