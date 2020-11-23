TDP promises to revive Hyderabad

The Telugu Desam Party on Monday promised comprehensive development of urban areas in the State if the party is voted to power in the municipal elections.

Releasing the election manifesto ahead of the GHMC elections at the NTR Bhavan on Monday, State TDP president L Ramana said Hyderabad was developed into a city of global standards during the TDP regime. He said TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu could attract overseas investments and spared no effort to make the city a globally known information and technology hub. Ramana stated that Naidu had developed Cyberabad which today houses the top-notch tech giants.

In its manifesto, the TDP promised to provide free water connections, free WiFi connectivity in the city to ensure every citizen has high-quality access to the internet, and piped gas to all the citizens. Futher, the TDP manifesto also promises to provide ‘pucca’ houses to all poor families.

Ramana stated that the TDP regime envisioned the international airport at Shamshabad, instrumental in construction of the Haj House, Gandhi Hospital, Outer Ring Road, and setting up of primeir business school ISB, IT giants like Microsoft, and law schools like Nalsar. He said during the TDP regime Hyderabad recieved the Crisil Rating, and was named as the best Clean and Green city and best learning city.

Ramana also criticised the ruling TRS for failing to attract any big ticket investments and also failed to fulfil its promises made in previous manifestos. Accusing both TRS of neglecting the development of Hyderabad, the TDP leader urged the voters to elect it’s party candidates for real development.