TDP ranks elated over invite to Naidu for Modi meet

The rank and file of the opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh is elated over the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu getting invitation for a meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The Central government is holding an all-party meeting in the national capital on December 5 to discuss the plans to hold a G20 nations meeting to be held next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been elected as chairman of the G20 nations at its recent meeting.

The proposed meeting on December 5 would be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi is sending invitations to the leaders of various political parties including the chief ministers of the state.

Accordingly, Prahlad Joshi had made a telephone call to Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday and invited him to attend the meeting. This was the second meeting between Chandrababu Naidu and Narendra Modi, though not a one on one.

Last time both the leaders met in Delhi was in August this year at the national level meeting on Azadi Ka Amrut, where the agenda for celebration of 75 years of independence. Both Naidu and Modi were in alliance in 2014 elections and Naidu broke the alliance in 2018. Since then they never saw eye to eye.

Now, with the BJP leadership extending an invitation for a meeting with Narendra Modi for the second time in a year is seen as a positive sign among the TDP leaders. They say that Chandrababu Naidu would use the opportunity to restore ties with the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections.