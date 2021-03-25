TDP ‘sting operation’ on Jagan Capital shifting plot

The Telugu Desam Party is under constant threat following cases filed against Chandrababu in the Amaravati assignment lands issue. The TDP has now released videos of sting operations held on the Amaravati residents who were shown by the CID as complainants in the assignment lands case. In the videos, the residents were seen as saying they had not given any complaints to the CID with regard to the sale of their lands at the time of the land pooling.

The residents said that the CID came and collected their signatures. They were told that it was just for checking whether or not they were the owners of those lands. The TDP asserted that the videos were enough to say how a heinous ‘Government conspiracy’ was going on even as the CID officials took an active role in this.

Signature was wrongly taken from one Kanda Pavani, who was a resident of Amaravati Capital. Now she said she would not have signed in the document given by the CID if she had known about the YCP Government’s plan. The police made sure she signed in the paper only to confirm the status of her ownership of the land. She said she had voluntarily sold 70 cents assignment land that came to her from her grandfather and there was no force from any side in this matter.

Another Amaravati resident named Addepalli Sambasiva Rao said in the video that he had some ‘konda poramboku’ land in Capital City and sold part of it. He had clarified that there was no force on them to sell their lands at the time of the land pooling drive.

TDP ex MLA D. Narendra Kumar cited these videos and expressed concern over the low levels to which CM Jagan and his party MLAs were ‘stooping’ in order to create fabricated evidence and kill Amaravati for the sole purpose of shifting the Capital.