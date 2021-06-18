TDP unravels YSRCP plans for Kuppam, plans more Lokesh visits

The Telugu Desam Party thinking heads are now coming to believe that the “bring back Jr NTR” slogan in Chandrababu’s home turf of Kuppam is a motivated strategy and that the ruling YSRCP could be behind this slogan. This slogan of late is being raised on various public outings of the TDP. Flags with the image of actor NTR and slogans demanding his recall are becoming regular features at the party meetings.

These are becoming eye feasts for the shutterbugs and they are hitting the headlines. These are having a demoralising effect on the loyal party cadre. Recently when Chandrababu Naidu visited Kuppam, a section of the party workers raised this slogan and showed NTR flags. While NTR himself has said nothing and has not indicated any inclination to do party work, these slogans are becoming a diversion from the main issue.

TDP thinking heads feel that YSRCP could be behind all these. Recently, they have managed to net some TDP workers and admitted them into the YSRCP. Some supporters of these leaders, who are still in the TDP are doing this mischief on their behalf.

The real aim of these demands is something else, according to TDP inner circle of leaders. The idea is to bring up a comparison between NTR and Lokesh and indicate that Lokesh is no match for NTR. Indirectly the attack is on Lokesh as he could be the TDP candidate from Kuppam in the 2024 elections. Instead of raising this issue in the party’s inner circles, at attempt is being made to make the whole thing public. There is an ulterior motive in all these, they feel. The TDP is planning to expose such trozan horses in the party and to ease them out.

Once Corona scare subsides, Lokesh is likely to increase his footfalls in Kuppam and Chittoor district. Already, he is making a concerted effort to get close to the young voters and students. This will bring the future voters into the TDP fold, the party feels.