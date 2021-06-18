2BHK houses for poor with lake view come up in Hyderabad

The Telangana government has built 330 double bedroom houses for poor people near Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad, and Urban Development Minister, K.T. Rama Rao will be handing over these houses to the beneficiaries later this month.

Three multi-storey buildings comprising 330 units, overlooking the picturesque lake, have come up in what used to be a slum in Ambedkar Nagar area near the Necklace Road.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he is proud to be handing over these houses to the beneficiaries. He posted pictures of the buildings overlooking the lake.

“Delighted and proud to be handing over 330 of these lake view 2BHK homes built under Telangana government’s Dignity Housing programme thanks to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, an area that was a slum, has now been redeveloped and built in the heart of Hyderabad overlooking the famous Hussain Sagar lake,” he tweeted.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has built these houses at a cost of more than Rs 40 crore over 2.5 acre of land.

The supporters of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) hailed the housing scheme for poor, especially construction of the units near Hussain Sagar.

However, the move has come under criticism from some quarters.

“Be proud of doing illegal things, that’s what your party is known for.. constructions at river bodies are supposed to be 50/30 metres away. Next when it rains, go to the same place and express sympathy for people,” tweeted Vijay Gopal, an anti-corruption activist.

KTR also posted pictures of 2-BHK houses built in rural areas.

“For those of you who are wondering how the Dignity Housing 2BHK programme is faring in rural Telangana, please see below. The 2BHK houses at Jangampally village of Kamareddy district are a matter of pride not just for Telangana but is setting a benchmark for India,” he tweeted.

The minister will be handing over 2BHK houses built at different places in Greater Hyderabad to the beneficiaries on June 26, 28 and July 1 and 4.

He will be handing more than 330 houses built near the Hussain Sagar, 180 houses at GYR Compound, 162 at Potti Sriramulu Nagar and 10 houses at Gollakurmaiah Colony.