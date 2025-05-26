Teja Sajja’s Mirai Teaser, Set For Big Adventure

After capturing national attention with Hanu-Man, promising star Teja Sajja is back in action with his next big venture, Mirai helmed by director Karthik Ghattamaneni. The films teaser will be revealed on the 28th of this month, and the news is announced through this striking poster.

Teja Sajja appears in a stylish avatar with a stick in his hand, as he moves forward bravely on top of a running train. This shows the adventure side of Teja’s character. It also indicates how intense and power-packed the teaser is going to be.

Teja, who plays Super Yodha in the film, is said to be pushing his physical limits for the intense sequences in the movie. Given the adventure nature of the movie, he will be seen performing some deadly stunts.

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai also stars Manoj Manchu in a formidable villainous role, while Ritika Nayak plays the female lead.