Telugu360 Analysis: Malayalam Heroes are an Inspiration

All the top Tollywood heroes are focused on pan-Indian projects and they are quite selective. They are charging big remunerations and all the top heroes are struggling to deliver a film per year. Mahesh Babu, NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and others will have one release in the next two years. Prabhas is the only hero who has multiple films lined up. Our producers are struggling hard to explain this hard fact to our heroes and force them to do more and more films to revive the film industry. But on the other side, Malayalam Superstars are doing 3-4 films every year and are delivering some of the biggest hits.

Mohanlal has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters like L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Both these films released in a gap of just two months. Both emerged as industry hits of Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal is doing 3-4 films every year and he is busy finalizing projects for the next two years. Mammootty too delivered impressive films like Christopher, Kannur Squad, Bramayugam and Turbo in the last two years. Mammootty too is doing back-to-back films. Apart from these, actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, Joju George, Kunchacko Boban, Nivin Pauly and others are doing back-to-back films.

Malayalam cinema is working on strict budgets and planned release dates. They are well organized when compared to Telugu cinema and are delivering a number of films every year. Malayalam heroes are a real inspiration for the actors of all the other languages of the country for their compact filmmaking and completing a number of films every year.