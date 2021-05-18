Telangana collects Rs 31 cr penalty from mask rule violators

Telangana Police has collected Rs 31 crore as penalty from people found not wearing a face mask in violation of Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

The police informed the high court on Monday that it filed 3,39,412 cases against persons not wearing face masks and collected Rs 31 crore as penalties from May 1 to May 14.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy submitted a report to the court on the action taken against violators and the implementation of the 10-day lockdown.

He said a total of 4,31,823 cases were booked across the state against those who violated Covid-19 guidelines, including compulsory wearing of masks. As many as 22,560 cases were filed for not maintaining social distancing.

The state government had on April 11 issued an order that not wearing a face mask in public places will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000.

The police chief also informed that 98 cases were booked against people involved in black marketing of drugs and other materials.

He said the police force was strictly enforcing the lockdown and night curfew. The police have also opened 57 help desks near government hospitals.

The high court expressed its satisfaction over the enforcement of lockdown and appreciated the police for its efforts.