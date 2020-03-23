Telangana DSP, son booked for violating Corona quarantine rule

The Telangana state government is taking stringent measures against violators disobeying government orders on containing the spread of coronavirus in state.

The police on Monday booked cases against Kothagudem DSP SM Ali and his son S Arba for violating the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897.

DSP’s son had recently returned from London.

He was supposed to report to government or quarantine centre for mandatory medical checking as per the provisions of the Act.

However, the DSP took his son to home using his official power without sending him to quarantine centre.

Few fellow citizens complained to government over this.

The officials immediately sprung into action and sent DSP and his family members for corona tests.

They were sent to Government Hospital in Warangal for tests. His son tested positive for the virus.

Moreover, the DSP’s family recently attended a house-warming ceremony at Raghavapuram in Chintalapudi mandal of West Godavari district.

Following this, the police booked case against DSP and his son. The Telangana government also alerted AP government about his visit to WG district.