Telangana former CS reports to AP CS

Telangana former chief secretary Somesh Kumar met AP chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy at Velagapudi secretariat on Thursday. He was already relieved by the Telangana state government following directions from the high court and the Union government.

Somesh Kumar was originally allotted to the Andhra Pradesh cadre in June 2014 at the time of bifurcation of the state. However, he approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and secured permission to stay with the Telangana state.

The Central government had challenged the CAT orders in the Telangana high court in 2015. After prolonged delay, the high court had set the CAT orders aside and justified the Centre’s allotment of the IAS officer to Andhra Pradesh.

As the high court orders were out, the Centre had issued orders directing Somesh Kumar to report to the Andhra Pradesh government following which he reported to the AP chief secretary.

Later, Somesh Kumar also called on chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s Tadepalli camp office.

Meanwhile, sources say that Somesh Kumar is contemplating on taking voluntary retirement, once he joins services in Andhra Pradesh. He is scheduled for retirement in December this year.

The AP chief secretary is one year junior to Somesh Kumar and it is to be seen whether he would work under the junior chief secretary or would take VRS.