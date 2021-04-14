Telangana police shocker to YS Sharmila

YS Sharmila, who announced to launch her political party in Telangana on July 8, has decided to hit the streets against TRS government from now itself.

However, Telangana police gave a shocker to Sharmila by giving permission to hold only one-day deeksha against TRS government.

It may be recalled that Sharmila had announced to be sit on three-day deeksha (hunger strike) from April 15 to 18 at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park in Hyderabad demanding TRS government to issue job notifications to fill 1.91 lakh vacancies in government departments.

Sharmila applied for police permission for this.

However, Telangana police gave permission for Sharmila to hold deeksha only for a day on November 15 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Sharmila is now planning to continue the remaining two days deeksha at her Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad.

Sharmila said her fight against TRS government will continue till KCR releases job notifications to fill 1.91 lakh job notifications.