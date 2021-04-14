CBSE exams for Class 10 cancelled, class 12 postponed: Education Minister

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and the exams for Class 12 postponed in view of the exponential spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here amid demand from students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to cancel it.

The CBSE Board exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7 and the results were to be announced by July 15.

“The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board,” Nishank tweeted.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him or her on this basis, will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the Minister said.

Nishank further said that the Class 12 exams will be held later and the situation reviewed on June 1 by the CBSE, and the details will be shared subsequently. “A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.”

The Minister mentioned that the decision was taken after Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation.

The chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams for class 10 and 12 grew louder on Tuesday in the wake of the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.