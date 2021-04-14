Tollywood planning a key meeting with YS Jagan

Telugu film industry is left in deep shock after the government of Andhra Pradesh issued a new GO about the ticket prices. The exhibitors made sure that it is not possible to run the screens with these prices and it is better to shut the screens instead of staring at huge losses. Some of the exhibitors went ahead and closed the theatres in B and C centres as it is impossible to recover the daily expenses and the electricity charges. The distributors of all the districts of Andhra Pradesh collected the feedback and passed it over to the producers and celebrities of Telugu cinema.

A crucial meeting will take place this week and most of the Tollywood celebrities will meet to discuss about the further move. A group of producers and actors are keen to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and discuss about the GO. They are keen to request YS Jagan to amend or revise the ticket prices so that the exhibition industry will survive. There are talks that the celebrities sought the appointment of YS Jagan next week. Before this, two crucial meetings are planned. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Dil Raju, NV Prasad, Suresh Babu and others are expected to attend the meeting with YS Jagan.