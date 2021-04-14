Pooja Hegde bags one more Tollywood biggie?

Top director Trivikram Srinivas is known to repeat his heroines. He worked with Pooja Hegde in films like Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Pooja Hegde will be the leading lady in his next film that stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Mahesh and Pooja worked together in Maharashi. An official announcement about Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s film will be made on May 31st marking Superstar Krishna’s birthday.

Thaman is confirmed as the music composer and the other technicians are finalized. Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce this big-budget project. Trivikram is currently planning the schedules and Mahesh is keen to shoot for Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Trivikram’s film simultaneously. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release for Sankranthi 2022 and Trivikram’s movie will hit the screens in summer next year.