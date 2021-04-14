Alia Bhatt recovers from Coronavirus

Alia Bhatt is the busiest actress of the country and she is a part of several big-budget projects. The shoots of all her films came to a halt after the actress was tested positive for coronavirus. Alia was in home isolation and she recovered completely. Alia took her social media page to inform that she recovered completely and is tested negative for coronavirus. The actress is expected to join the sets of RRR by the end of this month and complete all the pending portions of the shoot along with a song with Ram Charan. Alia will also resume the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi in the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali which was kept on hold from March.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.