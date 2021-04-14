YCP MLA tests Covid +ve amid rise of 2nd wave

YCP Tadikonda MLA Vundavalli Sridevi has got infected with the Coronavirus disease. She has been suffering from breathing problems besides fever. After the test, she was declared as Coronavirus positive and placed under special treatment. She has told the media about her infection and that he health condition is stable. The Chief Minister’s Office has enquired about her health and instructed the health officials to take precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, there is a steady rise in the 2nd wave infections in Andhra Pradesh too. In the last 24 hours alone, over 4,200 positive cases are reported from across the State. The State Government has already put in place various preventive measures like mandatory wearing of face masks, use of sanitisers, etc.

It is reported that till today, over 9.37 lakh people have got infected in AP ever since the outbreak of the dreaded disease. Over 7,330 of those infected persons succumbed to the disease.

The overall situation across the country is slowly deteriorating. Maharashtra has already announced Janata Curfew in view of rising infections there. This is forcing the health authorities to cover more and more people under the vaccination programme.