Telangana Women’s Commission summons MLA Sudheer Reddy

Telangana Women’s Commission summoned LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, angered over his comments on woman corporator from Hastinapuram Banothu Sujata Naik.

A delegation of Congress corporators, most of them women, met Telangana Women’s Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharada on Tuesday and complained on MLA Sudheer Reddy.

“It is extremely irresponsible and atrocious that a senior BRS MLA like Sudheer Reddy has made such an offensive comment against a woman corporator. This shows the negligence and apathy of BRS leaders towards women. Stringent action should be taken against Sudheer Reddy, to ensure that such callous behavior is not repeated against women,” said corporator Bonthu Sridevi, who was part of the delegation, after complaining to Mahila Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharada.

Earlier in the day, Congress senior leader and incharge of LB Nagar constituency, Madhu Yaskhi Goud also found fault with Sudheer Reddy for making such a derogatory comment against a woman corporator.

The reason for Congress corporators ire on BRS MLA Sudheer Reddy was his statement where he alleged that, ‘honeymoon is going on between Mansurabad Corporator, Champapet corporator and Hastinapuram corporator and Congress senior leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud.’