Telugu audience are the best says Yash

Rocking Star Yash is promoting KGF: Chapter in Telugu today. The film is hitting the screens on Thursday and during his media interaction in Tirupati, Yash said that the Telugu audience are the best. “It is a great responsibility for me. I love the Telugu audience and I remember your support for the first installment of KGF. Telugu audience are the best and you people know how to enjoy a film. Thank you so much Telugu audience” told Yash.

The actor is promoting the film across the Telugu states today in Tirupati, Vizag and Hyderabad. The trailer kept huge expectations on the film and the Telugu theatrical rights are sold for a bomb. Special premieres are planned across the Telugu states for the film. Prashanth Neel is the director and Yash plays Rocky Bhai in this action drama. Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj played other important roles. Hombale Films produced KGF: Chapter 2.