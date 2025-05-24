x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Telugu Cinema gets a Beating from Pawan Kalyan

Published on May 24, 2025 by swathy

Telugu Cinema gets a Beating from Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood has been shattered badly because of the terms imposed by the previous AP government led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy. After forming the government by the alliance of TDP and Janasena, they have been quite supportive and friendly with Tollywood. All the needed permissions have been given over a period from the past one year. With the recent developments, AP Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan is quite furious with the film industry. A statement has been issued from the office of Pawan Kalyan and here are the excerpts:

Pawan Kalyan thanks for the Return Gift from Tollywood. After the NDA Alliance formed the government in AP, none from the Telugu cinema met us Respectfully. The celebrities must have forgotten about the treatment of the previous government in the state. There would be no official meetings between the government and Tollywood. The Alliance government is always focused on the development of the film industry.

When the government is concerned about Telugu cinema, the celebrities are not much bothered about the government. They have never met our Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu. They are approaching us right before the film releases. The Telugu Film Chamber, Producers Council and Movie Artistes Association has forgot about the insult done to the film celebrities during the previous government’s regime.

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has urged the celebrities to come on a collective note and meet Chandrababu Naidu and discuss about the problems. They have been meeting the government officials for the permissions of the special shows and the ticket hikes. Pawan Kalyan met Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, Supriya, China Babu, Naveen Yerneni, Ashwini Dutt and others in the past and he suggested working collectively for the development of the Telugu film industry.

Pawan Kalyan has decided to accept the return gift from some of the industry celebrities. He will soon discuss about this with the honorable Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu garu and a Comprehensive Film Development Policy will be announced.

Shri Pawan Kalyan has recently inquired about the revenues of the exhibitors and the taxes paid to the government. He came to know that most of the theatres are leased out and the owners have leased them to third parties. He also inquired about the multiplexes in the state and about their revenue sharing

