Home > Movie News

Animal beauty in Prabhas' Spirit

Published on May 24, 2025 by swathy

There are debates going on about the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. A news broke out that Deepika Padukone has been signed in for the heroine’s role but she has been removed because of her demands. When there are a lot of names being circulated, the team today announced that Animal fame Tripti Dimri has been roped in as the leading lady in Spirit. Tripti’s glamorous outing in Animal made her an overnight sensation and she has done several bold roles in the recent times.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has decided to go with Tripti for Spirit. Prabhas plays the role of a cop in this actioner and the shoot commences later this year. Harshavardhan Rameshwar is the music composer and the pre-production work reached the final stages. Prabhas is undergoing a transformation for his role and he will join the sets soon. Prabhas will allocate bulk dates for Spirit. T Series and Sri Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

