Telusa Telusa : A soothing DSP Mark melody from RRV

After a blockbuster debut with Uppena, Panja Vaisshnav Tej from the Mega family is now gearing up with his next venture.

The title of the movie was recently unveiled as Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The makers have now released a lyric video Telusa Telusa.

Set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, the song penned by Shreemani is sung by Shankar Mahadevan. The trio has made the song as a beautiful melody that talks about destiny, love and more.

The film is being directed by Gireesaaya (of Tamil Arjun Reddy fame) and produced by BVSN Prasad. The movie is said to be a family entertainer. To be presented by Bapineedu, the film has camera work by Shamdat.