TG Rajya Sabha candidate Abhishek Singhvi Declares Assets Over ₹2,860 Crore

HYDERABAD – Senior Advocate and Indian National Congress leader Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi has set a new financial benchmark for legislative candidates in India. According to his official affidavit filed for the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections from Telangana, he has declared a staggering combined asset value of ₹2,860.36 crore for himself and his spouse, Anita Singhvi.

Over the last five financial years, Dr. Singhvi’s income has grown from ₹158.44 crore in 2020-21 to ₹374.05 crore in 2024-25. In total, he has reported an income of over ₹1,500 crore during this five-year window alone.

The bulk of Dr. Singhvi’s wealth is concentrated in movable assets, totaling ₹1,536.10 crore. His financial portfolio is highly diversified, featuring:

• Family Trusts: A contribution of ₹357.85 crore to the Adinath Family Trust.

• Financial Portfolio: Significant holdings in mutual funds (₹197.86 crore), AIF funds (₹203.13 crore), and PMS funds (₹140.85 crore).

• Art and Collectibles: A curated collection of artworks and paintings valued at over ₹25 crore.

• Crypto and Cash: The declaration includes ₹8.17 crore in cryptocurrency and ₹69.99 lakh in cash.

• Zero Debt: Notably, Singhvi has declared himself as “debt-free,” with no outstanding personal or professional loans.

His spouse, Mrs. Anita Singhvi, also holds substantial wealth, with movable assets valued at ₹568.12 crore, including a significant gold and silver collection worth over ₹157 crore.

While his movable wealth is dominant, his real estate holdings remain elite. Dr. Singhvi personally owns a one-acre property at Nagaon Beach in Alibaug, valued at ₹5 crore. Furthermore, his Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) holds a 2.5-acre estate in Mehrauli, New Delhi, with a market value of ₹60 crore.

Despite his status as a top-tier legal professional, Dr. Singhvi’s affidavit includes a disclosure of a pending prosecution complaint filed by the Income Tax Department in Jodhpur. The complaint, dating back to January 2021, involves allegations of inflating expenses to evade tax.

However, Dr. Singhvi has maintained that no summons or notices have been issued to him in the four years since the complaint was filed. He clarified that the details were only discovered through an unrelated court proceeding. He has no criminal convictions.

According to the 2026 Rajya Sabha election affidavit, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi has declared that he is debt-free and has no outstanding liabilities.

At 67, Dr. Singhvi is seeking to represent Telangana in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) as an Indian National Congress candidate. While currently based in Hyderabad for the election, he remains a permanent resident of New Delhi’s Jor Bagh.

Another candidate Vem Narendar Reddy has declared assets worth over ₹41 crore in his election affidavit filed with the Returning Officer.

The affidavit shows the following breakdown of assets:

Movable assets

Self: ₹42.57 lakh

Spouse: ₹2.27 crore

HUF: ₹1.99 lakh

Immovable assets

Self-acquired property (Self): ₹12 crore

Inherited property (Self): ₹8 crore

Self-acquired property (Spouse): ₹15.25 crore

HUF property: ₹3.5 crore

Taken together, the total assets of the candidate and family come to roughly ₹41 crore, as per the affidavit.

Liabilities

The affidavit also lists liabilities:

Self: ₹24.79 lakh

Spouse: ₹1.38 crore

Total liabilities are around ₹1.63 crore.

Other Disclosures

Profession: Farmer

Criminal cases: None pending

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Arts from CKM College, Warangal.