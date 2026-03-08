Election Results of Telugu Film Directors Association

The Elections of Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA) are held today in Saradhi Studios, Hyderabad and the results are declared this evening. VN Aditya and his panel won with a large majority. 15 members out of his 18 members won in the elections. VN Aditya promised to work hard for the welfare of the directors and he dedicated the victory to the directors of Telugu cinema.

Director Samudra has been elected as the Vice President and Rama Rao is the Chief Secretary and Sai Rajesh is the Treasurer of Telugu Film Directors Association. The new panel announced that they will work for the Health Insurance for all the members of TFDA and support them in all the ways in the future.