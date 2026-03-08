x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Election Results of Telugu Film Directors Association

Published on March 8, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Election Results of Telugu Film Directors Association
image
TG Rajya Sabha candidate Abhishek Singhvi Declares Assets Over ₹2,860 Crore
image
India’s Top 3 Richest Women Legislators Are From Andhra Pradesh
image
Can Revanth Reddy Convince Hyderabad on Musi Riverfront Project?
image
Bihar’s Next CM? Intense Power Struggle Begins

Election Results of Telugu Film Directors Association

The Elections of Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA) are held today in Saradhi Studios, Hyderabad and the results are declared this evening. VN Aditya and his panel won with a large majority. 15 members out of his 18 members won in the elections. VN Aditya promised to work hard for the welfare of the directors and he dedicated the victory to the directors of Telugu cinema.

Director Samudra has been elected as the Vice President and Rama Rao is the Chief Secretary and Sai Rajesh is the Treasurer of Telugu Film Directors Association. The new panel announced that they will work for the Health Insurance for all the members of TFDA and support them in all the ways in the future.

Previous TG Rajya Sabha candidate Abhishek Singhvi Declares Assets Over ₹2,860 Crore
else

TRENDING

image
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Engaged to Kavya Reddy
image
Allu Cinemas all set for Launch
image
Exclusive: UBS: No Premiere Shows in Telugu States

Latest

image
Election Results of Telugu Film Directors Association
image
TG Rajya Sabha candidate Abhishek Singhvi Declares Assets Over ₹2,860 Crore
image
India’s Top 3 Richest Women Legislators Are From Andhra Pradesh
image
Can Revanth Reddy Convince Hyderabad on Musi Riverfront Project?
image
Bihar’s Next CM? Intense Power Struggle Begins

Most Read

image
Election Results of Telugu Film Directors Association
image
TG Rajya Sabha candidate Abhishek Singhvi Declares Assets Over ₹2,860 Crore
image
India’s Top 3 Richest Women Legislators Are From Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch