Home > Cricket/IPL

India Win T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah the Saviour

Published on March 8, 2026 by nymisha

India Win T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah the Saviour

The India national cricket team are the champion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup once again. India crushed the New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, delivering a dominant performance in front of a packed home crowd.

With this victory, India created history. They became the first team to defend a T20 World Cup title, the first team to win the tournament three times, and the first to lift the trophy on home soil.

India’s Batting Power

Put in to bat, India produced a breathtaking batting display. The side led by Suryakumar Yadav piled up a massive 255/5 in 20 overs, the highest total ever in a T20 World Cup final.

Sanju Samson led the charge with a brilliant 89, setting the tone for India’s innings.

Young opener Abhishek Sharma lit up the final with a stunning counterattack. He smashed the fastest half-century of the tournament, reaching fifty in just 52(18 balls).

Ishan Kishan added quick runs with 54 off 25 balls, while Shivam Dube finished strongly with 26 off 8 deliveries.

India ended with a total that always looked out of reach.

Bumrah Leads the Bowling Attack
New Zealand began their chase with intent but never truly settled.

The turning point came when Jasprit Bumrah took charge. Bowling with control and precision, Bumrah picked up four crucial wickets, breaking the backbone of the chase.

He was well supported by Axar Patel, who claimed three wickets and tightened India’s grip on the match.

New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

A New Captain Joins the Elite List

India’s triumph also marked a historic moment in leadership.
In 2007, India won the first T20 World Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
In 2024, the trophy returned under Rohit Sharma.
Now in 2026, Suryakumar Yadav has become the third Indian captain to win the T20 World Cup, joining that legendary list.

Match Scoreboard
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final
India vs New Zealand
India 254/4 (20 Overs)
New Zealand 158/10 (16 Overs)

