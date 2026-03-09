x
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Big Day for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Published on March 9, 2026 by sankar

Big Day for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Tamil actor Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan was initially planned for Sankranthi 2026 release but it was pushed due to the censor hurdles. The film was referred to the Revising Committee and the film’s release was pushed by months. The Revising Committee will watch the film and they will reveal their decision soon. As the team of Jana Nayagan has made all the changes suggested by the Censor officials, there are no big hurdles for the Revising Committee to clear the film and issue a censor certificate.

If the censor certificate is issued this week, the makers are keen to release Jana Nayagan during the Ugadi and Eid weekend on March 19th. The discussion is going on and it all depends on today’s screening for the Revising Committee. If there are any more delays, the film will be pushed for summer release after the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. The new release trailer is ready and the makers are planning accordingly. Jana Nayagan is a social drama packed with action and it is directed by H Vinoth. KVN Productions bankrolled this big-budget attempt.

