Weekend Box-office: No Impressive Footfalls

Last weekend witnessed the clash of four films in Telugu cinema: Sree Vishnu’s Mrithyunjay, Sivaji’s Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Saraswathi and Mension House Mallesh. None of the films reported decent to good numbers at the box-office over the weekend. Mrithyunjay received appreciation from the critics but the numbers did not witness any big growth over the weekend. The Sunday box-office numbers of all the films are impacted by the T20 Final match between India and New Zealand.

Sivaji’s Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is badly rejected and the film struggled to survive over the weekend. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Saraswathi too was rejected by the audience and the reviews are completely mixed. Mension House Mallesh received decent response but the film had no audience. On the whole, March first weekend started on a disappointing note. Sree Vishnu’s Mrithyunjay fared well among the new releases but the weekend numbers are not enough for the film to end up as a hit.