Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film God Father is aimed for Dasara release and the film has Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan playing a prominent role. A special song on the duo is shot in a special set in Mumbai which is the highlight of the film. The promo of this song titled Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar is released and the two Superstars are set to leave the dance floor on fire. Thaman composes a catchy tune for the song. A short video glimpse of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan shaking their leg together is shown in the promo.

The full song will be out on September 15th. With just three weeks left for the release, the makers kick-started the promotional activities of God Father. The film is directed by Mohan Raja and Nayanthara, Satyadev played other important roles. Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films produced God Father jointly. The film is hitting the screens on October 5th.