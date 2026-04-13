Thalaivar173 – Cibi Chakaravarthi Out?

Thalaivar173 is one of the most prestigious Tamil films coming in the future. Superstar Rajinikanth is on board to play the lead role and legendary actor Kamal Haasan will bankroll this prestigious film. Sundar C was announced to direct the film but he walked out of the film citing personal reasons. Soon, young talent Cibi Chakaravarthi was announced to direct the film and the updates said that the shoot will start during the end of this month.

The latest speculation says that Cibi Chakaravarthi has walked out of the project and this is a huge shock. The reasons for his exit are unknown. Reports from the Tamil media say that Dragon fame Ashwath Marimuthu will come on board to direct the film. If the news is true, Ashwath Marimuthu is the third director for the film to come on board. The team is expected to issue a statement soon to keep an end to the speculations.