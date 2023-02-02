Thaman shares about the gutsy decision of NTR

SS Thaman is the busiest music director in Tollywood. He is currently occupied with NTR and Mahesh Babu’s film. Thaman opens up about his career and upcoming projects recently. He talked high about SSMB28 and also how happy he is to compose music for Mahesh Babu. At the same time, Thaman also shared the gutsy decision of NTR of giving him a chance for the Brundhavanam film.

Brundhavanam was Thaman’s debut film as a music director. Vamshi Paidipally asked NTR to listen to two songs composed by Thaman, and NTR was impressed with those two songs and gave Thaman a chance. Later Thaman also composed the theme music for NTR’s Bigg Boss Telugu season one. He said he is very much thankful to NTR for the first opportunity. So, I can’t give him a flop and I will give my 200% to Tarak anna film, Thaman said. NTR30 is in Koratala Siva’s direction and the film is to have an official launch this month.