Thank You Promotions: Naga Chaitanya winning the hearts

Naga Chaitanya is one actor who is simple, sensible and kind at heart. He never went overboard or spoke aggressively when he was in public. After parting ways with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya sounded more mature and manly in the recent times. He is promoting his upcoming movie Thank You from the past ten days and he is winning the hearts with his simple attitude and a killing smile. He wore the best looks after he started his career says his fans.

Naga Chaitanya is patient, and sensible during the interviews. He did not give any scope for questions about his personal or private life. The actor spoke out from his heart and sounded quite practical. He was completely focused on promoting Thank You. Naga Chaitanya never made any unnecessary statements during the promotions of the film. His fans and the audience are loving the way Chaitu is carrying it. Thank You is an emotional entertainer and the film is hitting the screens tomorrow. Vikram Kumar is the director and Dil Raju bankrolled Thank You.