The Fun-filled Love Today Telugu Trailer Unveiled by Vijay Devarakonda

Director Pradeep Ranganathan who made his debut with Jayam Ravi’s Comali (2019) has turned actor with his next Love Today. The film recently released and has emerged victorious at the Tamil box office as it created sensation by collecting 50 crores gross and running with housefull boards.

As we all know renowned producer Dil Raju is planning a grand release on for Love Today in Telugu under SVC release. Now the makers released Telugu trailer and our handsome hunk Vijay Devarakonda launched the trailer and wished the entire team the best.

Coming to the trailer, Uthaman Pradeep (Pradeep Ranganathan) and Nikitha (Ivana) play lovers who believe they know each other very well and decide to get married. But how well do they actually know each other? When Pradeep meets Nikitha’s father (Sathyaraj), the couple is forced to answer this question as he asks the two of them to exchange their phones just for one day. And he promises that if they still want to be together, he will happily get them married.

While Pradeep and Nikitha are worried that their secrets may be out, they are also tempted to check each other’s phone. Once they unlock the phones, they learn more about each other, which leads to a lot of fights and confusions. And this brings lot of fun and entertainment as modern lovers can relate to this.

The film is slated to hit the theatres in November. Love Today co-stars Yogi Babu, Radikha Sarathkumar, Raveena, Adithya Kathir and Aajeedh Khalique. The Yuvan Shankar Raja musical is produced under the banner of AGS Entertainment. While Dinesh Purushothaman has handled the cinematography, Pradeep E Ragav has edited the film.