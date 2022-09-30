The Ghost Release Trailer: Racy Action Drama

Advertisement

King Nagarjuna and Praveen Sattaru are teaming up for the first time for an action-packed thriller and it is titled The Ghost. The film’s trailer made an impressive watch and the makers unveiled the release trailer of The Ghost. The trailer is packed with action which is stylish and powerful. The trailer looks racy with interesting twists. The Ghost is shot in multiple locales and the film has multiple actors playing negative shades. The trailer is well cut that the real twist was never unfolded or hinted in both the trailers.

Nagarjuna is stylish and energetic and he plays an NIA Cop who saves his family from evil. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment are the producers. Sonal Chauhan is the leading lady and Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Srikanth Iyyangar and Bilal Hossein played other important roles. Mark K Robin, Bharatt and Saurabh composed the music for The Ghost. The film is heading for a grand release on October 5th across the globe in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The film will clash with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s God Father which is releasing on the same day.