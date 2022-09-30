Sakshi, Jagan playing mind game on Kuppam

YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Sakshi media are playing mind games with the people of Kuppam Assembly constituency. It is a fact that the ruling YSR Congress party had won all the elections held for Panchayat Raj and Municipal bodies in 2021.

It is also a fact that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu trailed behind the YSR Congress candidate for the first three rounds in the 2019 general elections. With these facts in hand, the YSR Congress is trying to convince the people that the TDP is losing the seat in the 2024 elections.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had been using Kuppam as a reference point to inspire his party leaders to work hard and win the next elections. He had even started the new slogan of Why Not 175 to motivate his party rank and file and inspire the voters.

AS the leader speaks, his media house, both Sakshi paper and Sakshi TV, are coming up with special stories on Kuppam trends. Every time, they say that the TDP is losing the seat. They are also spreading the message that Chandrababu Naidu, who had been winning consecutively since 1989, is now looking for a safe constituency and is feared of defeat in Kuppam.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had recently held a massive public meeting in Kuppam where he declared that his party had already won the seat and its candidate Bharat would be taken into the cabinet as Minister.

This is only to play mind games with the voters of the Kuppam Assembly constituency, who have been voting for the TDP in all elections, right from the Assembly election to the local body elections. There were incidents when the TDP had won the MP seat despite losing six seats to the Congress in the past. The lone Kuppam Assembly seat and the majority security here had saved the TDP on several occasions.

Now, it is to be seen how far the mind game and the motivated campaign would change the results in the 2024 elections.