Why Did Chirajneevi hold his Godfather film event in AP?

Megastar Chiranjeevi held his latest film Godfather pre-release event in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. It is not known what would be the position of the film once it is released, but the event was successful at Anantapur.

Though the state was divided, the film industry had not come to Andhra Pradesh. Not many of the films are even shot in Andhra Pradesh, despite the fact that theatres are more in Andhra Pradesh when compared to Telangana.

The actors and members of all the 24 divisions of the film industry still remain in Hyderabad. They hold the audio, video functions, pre-release events and other promotional events only in Hyderabad.

It is a fact that Chiranjeevi is close to AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The actor had met Jagan three to four times after the 2019 elections. He had even led a delegation of the film industry to Jagan Mohan Reddy. He successfully brought top heroes, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas, top director S S Rajamouli to meet Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It was only after this meeting that the State government had made some changes to its movie ticket policy. Though Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan makes hue and cry about the Andhra Pradesh government and criticises on a day to day basis, Chiranjeevi has been positive towards the government.

Now, by holding the pre-release event in Andhra Pradesh, Chiranjeevi has sent a clear message to his fans in favour of Jagan Mohan Reddy for the 2024 elections. The Megastar is also expected to give a couple of statements before the next elections giving enough indication to his fans in favour of the YSR Congress.

The event at Anantapur has to be seen in that line, as some political observers look at it.