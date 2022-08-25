The Ghost Trailer: Nag In Full Glory

Advertisement

King Akkineni Nagarjuna is coming up with an action extravaganza The Ghost being directed by Praveen Sattaru under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas and Northstar Entertainment banners. Sonal Chauhan is playing Nagarjuna’s colleague as an Interpol officer in the movie. Superstar Mahesh Babu released the film’s trailer.

The trailer introduces us the family of Nagarjuna whose character name is Vikram. Vikram’s sister and niece who stay in Ooty are in danger. Vikram’s father appeals him to safeguard them. It’s all about Vikram protecting his family from the gangsters. Sonal Chauhan assists him in the mission.

Featuring Nagarjuna in full glory, the trailer is packed with gunfire, high-octane action scenes, and, tonnes of swag. Nagarjuna’s ruthless avatar, Praveen Sattaru’s superb taking, Bharath and Saurab’s BGM give an adrenaline rush.

The Ghost is gearing up for grand release on October 5th.