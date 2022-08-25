NSG officials inspect TDP office, Naidu’s house

The National Security Guard (NSG) officials have inspected the TDP office at Mangalagiri and Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli, on the banks of river Krishna. Though the inspection was part of a regular check, it assumed significance in the light of increasing incidents of violence during Chandrababu Naidu’s recent tours in the state.

A team of senior NSG officials, who have come from the national capital, conducted a thorough check in the TDP office. The team checked every room and interacted with every person in the office.

The team also inspected the route from the party office to Chandrababu Naidu’s house at Undavalli, as the convoy passes every time. They also conducted a thorough check in the house and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

Sources say that Chandrababu Naidu had alerted the NSG senior officials about his security issues and his clashes with the local police in the recent past. The senior officials have reportedly collected a series of letters that Chandrababu Naidu wrote to the State DGP on security issues, besides the law and order problem.

Besides Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP leadership too had sent a couple of letters to the Union Home Ministry and the NSG officials in Delhi about the security issues that the TDP chief has been facing in the recent past.

Taking all these aspects into consideration, the senior officials have conducted the security check and inspections. Sources say that the NSG is likely to increase the security cover for Chandrababu Naidu as the elections are fast approaching and Naidu himself is moving among the people frequently these days.