TTD to Organize Organic Farming Training in the State: YV Subba Reddy

M.S. Rao

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said on Thursday that with a goal to make soil pesticide-free, TTD will conduct training programs in every district of AP soon in a big way to spread awareness among farmers on natural farming techniques using Desi Cow products.

Addressing as Chief Guest at the inaugural session of a two-day training program for Nodal Goshala operators at the SVETA Bhavan in Tirupati on Thursday, the Chairman said that the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is focussing on motivating the farmers to encourage organic farming by setting up an exclusive department, the first of its kind by any Government in the country.

As part of the Government’s directive, TTD has also taken up Gosamrakshana programmes in a big way which includes Go-based organic farming and is also purchasing organic products at MSP from the natural farmers which is being used in preparing Srivari Naivedyam since last May.

He said during the two-day camp the nodal Goshalas will be instructed by experts and in turn they should coordinate with goshalas in their jurisdiction and spread awareness among the operators.

Earlier in his speech, ISKCON Global Chairman Revati Ramana Das lauded TTD for its Gomata programs and that cow milk was an antidote to diseases like Alzheimer’s, BP, Sugar, Cholesterol and other dreadful ailments. He said, ISKCON is keen to coordinate with TTD in taking forward Gosamrakshana programs across the country and even the world. In his enlightening speech, the ISKCON Chief had highlighted the advantages of cows, especially the indigenous breeds for a healthy society.

Gosamrakshana Trust member Ram Sunil Reddy also spoke on the occasion and elucidated the benefits of encouraging Desi breeds of cows and cow farming techniques. He also praised the commendable contributions of TTD in Gosamrakshana programs.

On the occasion, TTD Chairman Sri YV Subba Reddy handed over eight cows to organic farmers of DV Satram in Tirupati district and along with other TTD top brass officials he flagged off the vehicle carrying the bovines.