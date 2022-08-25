Vijay Deverakonda had to audition for roles for several years to get a break

‘Liger’ star Vijay Deverakonda says he relates to the journey of contestants on ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ as he himself has given auditions with a lot of hopes in his acting career.

He shares: “I relate to all the finalists as I too auditioned with a lot of dreams. For me as well, it took many years of auditioning, trying to breakthrough and getting a chance. So yes, it made me emotional seeing all of them perform. I know each one of them has big dreams and now that the show is coming to an end, only one will take home the trophy.”

While referring to the Top 5 finalists including Rajat Sood from Delhi, Himanshu Bawandar from Ujjain, Nitesh Shetty, Vighnesh Pande, and Jayvijay Sachan from Mumbai, he mentions that he has been part of a number of shows where those who didn’t turn out to be winners but later became successful.

Vijay said: “I have seen so many shows where somebody does not win but later on, they achieve huge success, like Arijit Singh. I know that today one guy is going to win and become big and really popular but the other four, I am sure people are already following you and supporting you. I can see the fire in you.”

Vijay along with Ananya Panday are coming for the finale episode of ‘India’s Laughter Champion’. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.