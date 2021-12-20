The only minister who can walk straight into Jagan’s chamber

One major complaint of all the MLAs, MPs and even the ministers in Andhra Pradesh is that meeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the most difficult and in fact, impossible task. There are ministers who haven’t met YS Jagan personally in two years. Most ministers catch a ‘glimpse’ of the CM in cabinet meets or even review meetings. But talking to him personally is impossible.

Getting an appointment with YS Jagan is next to impossible. Several ministers reportedly made discreet enquiries as to whether any of them managed to secure an interview with YS Jagan. Most of these ministers are diehard fans of YS Jagan and defend him to the hilt. Even leaders like Kodali Nani have not got appointments with Jagan.

Sources say the only minister who can walk into YS Jagan’s chambers without an appointment during any time of the day is Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. Sources say that Jagan consults only with Peddireddy on any important issue. Be it local body elections or the bypolls, it is Peddireddy who is consulted. He can walk straight into Jagan’s chamber and hold discussions on any topic.

“One can get a darshan of Lord Venkateswara if one waits for some two hours. But even after two years of waiting, I could not get the darshan of Lord YS Jagan,” an exasperated minister is said to have commented. Most ministers envy the special privilege that Peddireddy enjoys. Even Jagan’s close relatives like Balireddy Srinivasa Reddy or even Ravindranath Reddy do not enjoy this privilege.