x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Theatres Closure: Who will clear this Mess?

Published on May 19, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
It’s a Grand Launch for Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
CM Chandrababu Focuses on Development While Arrests Continue
image
Theatres Closure: Who will clear this Mess?
image
TDP Gears Up for Historic Mahanadu Convention in Kadapa
image
Exclusive: Remake rights sold to use a Single Episode

Theatres Closure: Who will clear this Mess?

A crucial meeting took place on Sunday in Hyderabad and several exhibitors attended the meeting to discuss about releasing films on rental or percentage basis. Most of the big players of Nizam are keen on releasing the films on a percentage basis while the top producers argue that it would create a dent for their revenue in the first week. A clarity can be attained only after all the distributors and exhibitors express their views. Most of the exhibitors are absent for the meeting. The distributors too have to attend and express their insights about the difficulties and the challenges faced in the exhibition system.

For now, the deadline is announced for June 1st but the biggest question is who will take the responsibility to clear the mess. The top single screens across the cities are charging big rents and they are against the percentage system. The owners of the single screens in towns and B,C centres are supporting the percentage system. Except in the East Godavari district, no other exhibitors are supporting the percentage system in AP region. While most of the exhibitors of Nizam region are supporting the percentage system. A series of meetings have to be planned district wise and their feedback has to be collected.

A strong and active committee has to be formed before the final decision has to be taken. The decision has to be collective and it has to benefit the exhibitors, distributors and the producers. Hope this gets resolved soon and the announced June releases won’t be impacted.

Next CM Chandrababu Focuses on Development While Arrests Continue Previous TDP Gears Up for Historic Mahanadu Convention in Kadapa
else

TRENDING

image
It’s a Grand Launch for Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
Theatres Closure: Who will clear this Mess?
image
Exclusive: Remake rights sold to use a Single Episode

Latest

image
It’s a Grand Launch for Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
CM Chandrababu Focuses on Development While Arrests Continue
image
Theatres Closure: Who will clear this Mess?
image
TDP Gears Up for Historic Mahanadu Convention in Kadapa
image
Exclusive: Remake rights sold to use a Single Episode

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Focuses on Development While Arrests Continue
image
TDP Gears Up for Historic Mahanadu Convention in Kadapa
image
Fake Passport to Liquor Scam: Actress Monica Bedi Case Official Arrested Again

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet