Theatres Closure: Who will clear this Mess?

A crucial meeting took place on Sunday in Hyderabad and several exhibitors attended the meeting to discuss about releasing films on rental or percentage basis. Most of the big players of Nizam are keen on releasing the films on a percentage basis while the top producers argue that it would create a dent for their revenue in the first week. A clarity can be attained only after all the distributors and exhibitors express their views. Most of the exhibitors are absent for the meeting. The distributors too have to attend and express their insights about the difficulties and the challenges faced in the exhibition system.

For now, the deadline is announced for June 1st but the biggest question is who will take the responsibility to clear the mess. The top single screens across the cities are charging big rents and they are against the percentage system. The owners of the single screens in towns and B,C centres are supporting the percentage system. Except in the East Godavari district, no other exhibitors are supporting the percentage system in AP region. While most of the exhibitors of Nizam region are supporting the percentage system. A series of meetings have to be planned district wise and their feedback has to be collected.

A strong and active committee has to be formed before the final decision has to be taken. The decision has to be collective and it has to benefit the exhibitors, distributors and the producers. Hope this gets resolved soon and the announced June releases won’t be impacted.