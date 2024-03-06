There Is Emotion In Bhimaa Action Sequences: Gopichand

Macho star Gopichand is coming up with a unique mass and action entertainer Bhimaa which is arriving in cinemas on March 8th. Directed by A Harsha, the movie will see Gopichand in the role of a ferocious cop. He is referred to as Brahma Rakshasudu, as shown in the teaser and trailer.

Gopichand says Bhimaa is a commercial entertainer laced with action, romance, emotions, and spiritual elements. “There is intensity in the role of Bhimaa. The director rightly blended semi-fantasy elements into the movie. There is a strong emotion in action sequences.”

The actor heaped praises on director A Harsha for his writing and taking. “Harsha has penned the screenplay intriguingly. There are some unexpected twists as well in the movie. My character’s name in the movie is Bhimaa. We felt Bhimaa is a perfect choice for the movie.”

Gopichand also clarified that he is always ready to do a multi-starrer with his good friend Prabhas.