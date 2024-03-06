Naidu, Pawan announce Rs 4,000 monthly pension for above 50 years

Stating that the TDP is indebted for the Backward Classes (BCs) for their unstinted support to the party for the past 40 years, party president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said that the BC declaration is only aimed at repaying the debt for them.

Flanked by Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, announcing the BC declaration at a massive public meeting ‘Jayaho BCs’ held near Nagarjuna University, Chandrababu Naidu explained that the declaration includes payment of Rs 4,000 monthly pension for all the BCs who cross 50 years of age and allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh cr for five years through the BC sub-plan. Making a fervent appeal to the community to extend their cooperation to the TDP-Jana Sena combine to bring the State onto the track, Chandrababu Naidu said that this Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is treating the BCs as slaves.

Observing that Jagan has some sort of hatred towards the BCs, the TDP supremo said that Mr Jagan did not change the sitting MLAs, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy, but many sitting BC MLAs did not get the chance to be in the race again. In fact, there is no social justice during the Jagan rule but it is all axing the community, he remarked. Chandrababu Naidu said that the 10-point BC declaration is only aimed at achieving the progress of the backward communities, he said that the declaration has been formulated after detailed discussions with several senior leaders from both the TDP and the Jana Sena.

Stressing the need for caste census as per the laid down norms, Chandrababu Naidu said the census should include the economic status of all the BC communities and all the sub-castes should be given proper importance. “My sole aim is to accord priority to all the sub-castes and promote them in all sectors by according proper importance to them,” the TDP supremo maintained.

Regretting that over 300 BCs were killed for various reasons after the YSRCP came to power, he said illegal cases have been foisted against thousands of people belonging to the community. Chandrababu Naidu felt that this is nothing but to suppress the BCs who are growing politically. Promising to enact a separate legislation for the security of BCs by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government, Chandrababu Naidu warned of stringent action against all those who cause any kind of harm to the community.

Assuring the BCs to revive all the welfare schemes that were successfully implemented by the TDP regime, he said that all the pending buildings will be completed and the caste certificates will be issued to the BCs to prevent any kind of harassment by the official circles. Chandrababu Naidu felt that if there are no BCs comprising 153 sub-castes there is no culture.

Certain points mentioned in the declaration

1) Payment of Rs 4,000 monthly pension for all those who crossed 50 years of age

2) Enactment of separate legislation for the safety and security of BCs

3) Spending Rs 1.5 lakh cr through BC sub-plan in five years

4) Reviving 34 per cent reservation for BCs

5) Restoration of incentives for economic progress and providing employment opportunities

6) Caste census as per law

7) Revival of payment of Rs 10 lakh under Chandranna Bheema and hiking Pelli Kanuka to Rs 1 lakh

8) Handing over permanent caste certificates

9) Revival of all schemes to encourage education among BCs

10) Completion of BC Bhavana and community halls within one year of forming the government