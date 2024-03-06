Official: Janhvi Kapoor to work with Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will soon work with Uppena fame Buchi Babu and the film is said to be a rustic sports drama set in the backdrop of Uttarandhra. The makers today announced that Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is on board as the leading lady in this untitled film. This will be her second Telugu film after NTR’s Devara. The shooting formalities of the film are expected to start in May or June once Ram Charan wraps up the shoot of Game Changer. Meanwhile, Buchi Babu is busy with the pre-production work of the film and he is finalizing the cast.

Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman will score the music and background score. Rathnavelu will handle the cinematography work. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings will produce the film jointly. The film will have a pan-Indian release next year. Ram Charan is shooting for Game Changer directed by Shankar and the film releases this year.