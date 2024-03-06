Sharwa’s World Of Manamey: Full Of Positive Vibes

On the occasion of hero Sharwanand’s birthday, the title and first look of his 35th movie have been announced. The movie being directed by Sriram Aditya and produced jointly by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla of People Media Factory is titled strikingly Manamey.

The first look poster sees Sharwanand with a kid in the backdrop of London. Both are seen painting rolls in their hands. Surely, the poster makes a positive impression. Coming to Sharwa’s World of Manamey, there is only dialogue uttered by Sharwa, yet it offers amusement. ‘I think it’s time for some champagne,’ says Sharwa, and Krithi Shetty gives a stern gaze at him. The glimpse indeed is full of positive vibes.

Sharwanand looked ultra-modish in the poster and the video. It is evident through the video that the movie will have a pleasant love story as well. Vishnu Sharma and Gnana Shekar VS crank the camera, while the music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab.