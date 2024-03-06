‘Devara’ Janhvi Kapoor Bday Poster: Thangam Captivates in traditional attire

Janhvi Kapoor, celebrating her birthday today, and she is receiving wishes from celebrities, fans, and admirers. The team of ‘Devara’ also surprised everyone by unveiling another look poster of Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday.

This another poster of Thangam, showcases Janhvi in an enchanting traditional ensemble, further endearing her to her legion of fans and heightening anticipation for the film’s release. This captivating poster wins many hearts on social media.

Devara Part 1 is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram while it is bankrolled under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K are the producers. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, Narain and many other notable actors.