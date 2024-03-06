Sharwanand’s Race Raja

After a small paternity break, young actor Sharwanand is busy with multiple projects. He is almost done with the shoot of Maname and the entertainer releases in summer. He commenced the shoot of his 36th film that is directed by Abhilash. The film is said to be a sports drama and the pre-look poster along with the Birthday wishes is released. Sharwanand plays a bike racer in this sports drama. The team is considering titles like Race Raja and an announcement will be made after the title gets finalized.

Malavika Nair is the leading lady and Ghibran is scoring the music. UV Creations is producing this interesting film and it releases later this year. Sharwanand also gave his nod for Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju and the film will be announced today. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers and the film is said to be an out-and-out entertainer.